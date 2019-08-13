Verizon's best media strategy is not having any

Reuters





By Robert Cyran

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Verizon Communications' best media strategy is probably not to have any. The $230 billion U.S. telecommunications group's bets on internet content and advertising never made sense. The sad trajectory of high profile, low revenue Tumblr illustrates the divide. The site's sale carries an embarrassing price tag. It's another wake up call for Verizon to pull the plug on AOL and Yahoo.

The company's overall ambitions in media have followed a similar arc. It paid about $9 billion in total to buy AOL in 2015 and Yahoo's core operations in 2017. The company hoped to become the RC Cola of internet advertising, a challenger finding a place behind giants Google, owned by Alphabet , and Facebook . In 2017, unit boss Tim Armstrong said Verizon's newly-branded Oath media division would have $10 billion to $20 billion of annual revenue in 2020.

It didn't work. Regulatory constraints on how telecom companies handle consumer information hindered Verizon's efforts to compete, and it never figured out how to reinvigorate its internet invalids. Two years later, Armstrong doesn't run the division, it is no longer called Oath, and revenue fell to just $1.8 billion in the second quarter. That's a pittance for Verizon. The company would be better off dumping what's left of media and focusing on its lucrative day job.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Verizon Communications said on Aug. 12 that its Verizon Media unit had agreed to sell Tumblr to Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com. The two companies did not indicate a price. Axios reported that it was around $3 million, citing sources familiar with the deal.

- Yahoo bought Tumblr for $1.1 billion in 2013. In 2016, Yahoo wrote down about two-thirds of its purchase price.

- Verizon bought Yahoo's core business in 2017 for about $4.5 billion, combining it with AOL, which it had purchased for $4.4 billion in 2015. In 2018, Verizon wrote down $4.6 billion it spent to buy Yahoo and AOL.

Company statement

Axiosarticle

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy