Verizon (VZ) Launches 5G in Denver, Providence Next in Line

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently launched 5G Ultra Wideband network in select locations in Denver. Also, the company will roll out 5G service in certain areas of Providence on Jul 1, 2019. The move is in sync with the company's strategy to increase the tally of cities under the 5G service coverage to more than 30 in 2019. Notably, the 5G Ultra Wideband network will be accessible to businesses and consumers, using one of four 5G-enabled smartphones - LG V50 ThinQ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, moto z3 and z4 powered by 5G moto mod.

It's worth noting that the company had launched the world's first commercial broadband 5G service in select markets in October last year. Moreover, in April 2019, it unveiled 5G Ultra Wideband network in certain parts of Chicago and Minneapolis. Notably, Verizon 5G Home service was built on an early version of 5G standard while the 5G Ultra Wideband technology uses the new radio technology and latest device hardware for the delivery of added capabilities to customers. As a matter of fact, this will enable the company to offer download speeds of about 450 Mbps, with highest speeds of more than 1 Gbps with latency less than 30 milliseconds to Denver and Providence customers.

Verizon has systematically invested in 5G technology to gain a foothold in the industry. The company expects to capitalize on the impending 5G boom and outsmart competition. Notably, its focus on upgrading the 5G network will result in the enhancement of 5G Ultra Wideband speed, network performance and latency.

Details of the Service Coverage

In Denver, Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in areas of Highlands, South of 37th between Tejon and Navajo Streets. The service will also be available all over LoDo and around Coors Field. Apart from these, customers can access the service around Sculpture Park, outside Paramount Theatre, Capitol Hill areas and Northern Sections of The Denver Tech Center, among others.

In Providence, initially, the service will be available for Verizon customers in some parts of College Hill, Federal Hill, Mt. Hope. Also, the service will be offered in locations like Providence College and Rhode Island School of Design.

Notably, customers availing the company's 5G service and 5G-enabled smartphone will enjoy the faster download speed of 5G Ultra Wideband network while automatically shifting to 4G LTE network once they move outside the 5G coverage area.

