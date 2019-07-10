Verizon Unveils Solution to Better Manage Customer Networks

Verizon Communications Inc. 's VZ operating segment, Verizon Business Group, recently announced the launch of Virtual Network Services (VNS) - Wide Area Network (WAN) Optimization with ONEx. The feat, marking the latest addition to the company's VNS portfolio, is likely to help companies around the globe better utilize their network resources.





Reportedly, Verizon's VNS solution makes it easier for customers to manage their global network resources and collaborate worldwide. In fact, the company joined forces with Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc. ("HTA") for this cutting-edge solution. HTA is a privately-owned global affiliate company that operates within the Hitachi Group Companies.The path-breaking network optimization solution, unlike traditional WAN optimization solutions, increases global enterprise data transmission, without the need for endpoint software installation or hardware. It also facilitates enterprises to easily distribute bandwidth-intensive documents to any device.Markedly, the ONEx WAN solution, which is distributed by HTA, uses Hitachi's patented algorithm to serve as a WAN accelerator and capitalizes on unused bandwidth to help improve data mobility across an enterprise's global network.Verizon's VNS - WAN Optimization solutions use WAN accelerators to help expedite communications between the server and receiving device. They use data compression so that more information can be sent and data scaling, which uses shorthand pointers for fast transmission.The solution helps dynamically accelerate app delivery and performance across WAN with network functions virtualization. It allows deploying multiple functions on a single, universal customer premises equipment appliance, virtual CPE from Verizon Cloud or a combination of both. Verizon's VNS portfolio is currently available in more than 60 countries and is offered as a fully-integrated end-to-end service chain.Verizon has long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.3%. Primarily led by healthy traction in the wireless business, the stock has rallied 9.9% compared with the industry 's growth of 9.8% in the past year.









