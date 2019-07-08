Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $57.90, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had gained 1.34% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.97% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VZ as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect VZ to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.41 billion, up 0.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.75 per share and revenue of $131.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.85% and +0.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VZ has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.69.

Also, we should mention that VZ has a PEG ratio of 2.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.