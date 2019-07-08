Quantcast

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.603 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.31, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VZ was $58.31, representing a -5.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.58 and a 16.5% increase over the 52 week low of $50.05.

VZ is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. ( CHL ). VZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports VZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .82%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VZ as a top-10 holding:

  • Vanguard Communication Services ETF ( VOX )
  • First Trust Morningstar ETF ( FDL )
  • iShares Core High Dividend ETF ( HDV )
  • John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF ( JHCS )
  • iShares Trust ( IYZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOX with an increase of 10.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VZ at 7.43%.

