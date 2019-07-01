Verizon Communications Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VZ

In trading on Monday, shares of Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.81, changing hands as low as $56.75 per share. Verizon Communications Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VZ's low point in its 52 week range is $49.70 per share, with $61.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $56.85.
