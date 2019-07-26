Verizon Communications Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VZ

In trading on Friday, shares of Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.06, changing hands as high as $57.23 per share. Verizon Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VZ's low point in its 52 week range is $51.43 per share, with $61.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $57.14.
