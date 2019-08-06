Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Veritex Holdings, Inc. ( VBTX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VBTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.6, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBTX was $23.6, representing a -24.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.31 and a 16.03% increase over the 52 week low of $20.34.

VBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). VBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports VBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 32.61%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VBTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VBTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VBTX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF ( FDM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an decrease of -4.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VBTX at 1.4%.