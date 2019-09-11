Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Verisk Analytics, Inc. ( VRSK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VRSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VRSK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $155.12, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRSK was $155.12, representing a -5.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $164.97 and a 50.98% increase over the 52 week low of $102.74.

VRSK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). VRSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.57. Zacks Investment Research reports VRSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.47%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VRSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VRSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VRSK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund ( QQXT )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio ( RGI )

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( JKH )

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF ( NFO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NFO with an increase of 6.54% over the last 100 days. QQXT has the highest percent weighting of VRSK at 1.84%.