VEREIT's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: VER.PRF) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.6752), with shares changing hands as low as $25.67 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, VER.PRF was trading at a 3.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 35.76% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VER.PRF shares, versus VER:

Below is a dividend history chart for VER.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: VER.PRF) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VER) are off about 0.4%.