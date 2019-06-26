VEREIT Inc. (VER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

VEREIT Inc. ( VER ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that VER has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.23, the dividend yield is 5.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VER was $9.23, representing a -4.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.72 and a 34.16% increase over the 52 week low of $6.88.

VER is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). VER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12. Zacks Investment Research reports VER's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.33%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VER Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VER as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund ( ICLN )

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF ( EWO )

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF ( SRET ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICLN with an increase of 10.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VER at 5%.