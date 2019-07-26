Ventas (VTR) Beats Q2 FFO & Revenue Estimates, Raises View

Ventas, Inc. VTR reported second-quarter 2019 normalized funds from operations (FFO) of 97 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. However, the figure comes in lower than the year-ago tally of $1.08.

The company witnessed higher rental income from its office and triple net leased portfolio. Additionally, growth in same-store cash net operating income (NOI) aided results.

Ventas posted revenues of $950.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $936.6 million. The bottom line also compares favorably with the year-ago number of $942.3 million.

Quarter in Detail

For the second quarter, same-store cash NOI growth for the total property portfolio (1,104 assets) inched up 0.3% year over year. Segment wise, same-store cash NOI for the triple net leased portfolio grew 1.5%, the office portfolio rose 2.9%, while seniors-housing operating portfolio registered a decline of 2.9%.

During the quarter, Ventas announced a definitive deal to invest in a portfolio of 31 purpose-built seniors housing communities and four in-progress developments in the growing Quebec market. The transaction is valued at $1.8 billion. For this transaction, the company has entered into an 85%/15% equity partnership with Le Groupe Maurice ("LGM").

Liquidity

Ventas exited second-quarter 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of around $81.9 million, down from the $82.5 million recorded as of the prior-quarter end.

Outlook

Ventas raised its 2019 normalized FFO per share outlook to $3.80-3.86 from the $3.75-$3.85 provided earlier. The 2019 Nareit FFO is now projected at $3.90-$3.97, up from the prior estimate of $3.70-$3.82.

Our Take

In the April-June quarter, Ventas made strategic efforts to expand its university-based research and innovation, with a development pipeline of more than $1.5 billion in new investments. Decent NOI growth in the office portfolio, during the quarter, validates the robust demand for well-located and on-campus research space.

Nevertheless, given the softness in the seniors housing fundamentals, Ventas witnessed a decline in same-store cash NOI from its seniors-housing operating portfolio. We believe supply headwinds in the seniors housing market will continue to torment the company's performance, in the near future as well.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) - a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

