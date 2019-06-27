Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Ventas, Inc. ( VTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.793 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.43, the dividend yield is 4.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTR was $68.43, representing a -7.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.74 and a 32.1% increase over the 52 week low of $51.80.

VTR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). VTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports VTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.9%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VTR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF ( REZ )

iShares Trust ( ICF )

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF ( RWR )

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF ( SCHH )

The Long-Term Care ETF ( OLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICF with an increase of 5.77% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of VTR at 6.59%.