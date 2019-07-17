Veeva (VEEV) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Veeva Systems (VEEV)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $176.9 in the previous session. Veeva Systems has gained 91.5% since the start of the year compared to the 22.3% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 36.7% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its las t earnings report on May 29, 2019, Veeva reported EPS of $0.5 versus consensus estimate of $0.45.

For the current fiscal year, Veeva is expected to post earnings of $2.03 per share on $1.05 billion in revenues. This represents a 24.54% change in EPS on a 21.89% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.36 per share on $1.25 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.33% and 18.76%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Veeva may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Veeva has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 84.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 111.7X versus its peer group's average of 28X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 5.52. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Veeva currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Veeva fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Veeva shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does Veeva Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Veeva have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also solid potential picks, including Upland Software (UPLD), Five9 (FIVN), and Workiva (WK), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 27% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Veeva, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.