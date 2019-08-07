Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $159.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 6.68% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VEEV as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 27, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 25.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $259.26 million, up 23.69% from the year-ago period.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.93% and +21.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. VEEV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VEEV currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 79.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.53.

It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 6.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.