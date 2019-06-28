Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $162.06, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 4.02% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VEEV as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 25.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $259.31 million, up 23.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion, which would represent changes of +24.54% and +21.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.34% higher. VEEV currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, VEEV currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 79.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 63.24, so we one might conclude that VEEV is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 5.18 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.