Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $162.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 8.22% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VEEV as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 27, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect VEEV to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $259.26 million, up 23.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion, which would represent changes of +23.93% and +21.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. VEEV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, VEEV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 79.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.95.

We can also see that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 6.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.