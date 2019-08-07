Vedanta's bid to halt sale of Konkola mine blocked by Zambia court

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday that a Lusaka High Court has refused its application to halt winding up proceedings against its Zambian business Konkola Copper Mines.

"Vedanta is reviewing the ruling and will then make a decision on its next steps," Vedanta said in a statement.

