Quantcast

Vedanta's bid to halt sale of Konkola mine blocked by Zambia court

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday that a Lusaka High Court has refused its application to halt winding up proceedings against its Zambian business Konkola Copper Mines.

"Vedanta is reviewing the ruling and will then make a decision on its next steps," Vedanta said in a statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday that a Lusaka High Court has refused its application to halt winding up proceedings against its Zambian business Konkola Copper Mines.

"Vedanta is reviewing the ruling and will then make a decision on its next steps," Vedanta said in a statement.





This article appears in: Stocks , Oil , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar