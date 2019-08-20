Quantcast

Vedanta and Zambian President Lungu to discuss KCM in India

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources will meet Zambian President Edgar Lungu and his team on their visit to India this week for further discussion on its disputed Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) asset, the Mumbai-listed company said on Tuesday.

Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with Zambia since May, when the African country appointed liquidators to run KCM, saying it had breached the terms of its licence.

"Vedanta looks forward to engaging with President Lungu and his team in India this week and to building on the discussions held last week in Lusaka," the miner said in a statement.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar