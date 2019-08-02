VEA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (Symbol: VEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.33, changing hands as low as $40.31 per share. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VEA's low point in its 52 week range is $35.745 per share, with $43.9858 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $40.22.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »