VBTX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.24, changing hands as low as $23.98 per share. Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.34 per share, with $32.07 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.58.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »