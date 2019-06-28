Varonis System (VRNS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Varonis System Inc (Symbol: VRNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.16, changing hands as high as $62.32 per share. Varonis System Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VRNS's low point in its 52 week range is $48.67 per share, with $82 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $62.06.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »