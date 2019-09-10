Variety Comes to the World of Cloud Computing ETFs, and It's Cheaper, Too

Of the various disruptive and refined niches of so many thematic exchange-traded funds, some themes can only justify one or two ETFs. Other segments warrant more choices , and cloud computing is proving to be a prime example of that.

Last week, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) debuted, becoming the third cloud ETF available to U.S. investors and the second one to come to market just this year. Data support the growth of the cloud computing market. In turn, that growth may support multiple ETFs offering exposure to the space, particularly when each new offering goes about its business differently than its established rivals.

"As the world becomes increasingly more digital and connected, the global cloud computing market has grown exponentially and is projected to total nearly $697 billion by 2025," said WisdomTree Global Head of Research Jeremy Schwartz in a statement .

The new ETF tracks the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index, an equal-weight benchmark. WCLD provides exposure to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) companies and is the first equal-weight fund in this category.

WCLD Perks

An inherent advantage of equal-weight indexes is that the methodology can help investors avoid significant exposure to stocks that are becoming richly valued. Remember, stocks in cap-weighted indexes take on larger weights as their prices go up with no regard for valuation.

For investors, that's a point to consider with WCLD because some enterprise software stocks are sporting frothy valuations. Some in the space trade at 20x sales compared to 7x for the S&P 500 Software Index. Equal weighting doesn't mean WCLD will be impervious to declines in the SaaS space (many of those names are viewed as expensive), but if declines are built on the back of valuation concerns, the rookie cloud ETF could perform less poorly than its cap-weighted rivals.

Another benefit of WCLD's index methodology is reduced correlations to traditional tech-heavy benchmarks. As the chart below indicates, the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index has been less correlated to the Nasdaq-100 Index over the past 12 months than the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Technology Index.

Courtesy: WisdomTree

As has been previously noted, some disruptive themes are home to securities that sport better return on equity (ROE) and margin metrics than their established, traditional sector counterparts.

Over several time frames, components in WCLD's underlying index have delivered vastly superior margin expansion relative to the S&P 500, S&P 500 Growth Index and the S&P 500 Software & Services Index. Additionally, sales growth among WCLD's 50 components has obliterated that of the stocks in the aforementioned indexes.

The Most Obvious Perk

WCLD will fight a battle many ETFs have: entering an already populated corner of the market consisting of already successful funds. The new ETF's entrenched competitors have more than $2.7 billion in combined assets under management.

Frequently, the recipe for ETF success has been a notably different methodology — a box checked by WCLD — or a significantly lower fee than is found on rival products.

WCLD checks that box, too. The new WisdomTree ETF charges 0.45 percent per year, or $45 on a $10,000 investment, well below the annual fees of 0.60 percent and 0.68 percent on its established competitors. That cost savings might just be enough to get investors in the door.