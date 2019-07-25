VAR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $127.49, changing hands as low as $121.22 per share. Varian Medical Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VAR's low point in its 52 week range is $101.42 per share, with $142.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $121.06.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »