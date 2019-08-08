Vaping Seizures? FDA Investigating 127 Reported Cases

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Vaping seizures may be something to worry about for those that partake of nicotine in such a manner.

These concerns come after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it is investigating 127 cases of seizures and other negative neurological reactions that may be linked to vaping. This doesn't confirm that vaping seizures are a thing, but the FDA believes it is at least worth looking into.

This will have the FDA investigating cases of seizures, fainting or tremors that may be in connection to vaping. The goal of the investigation is to determine the possible effects that vaping may have on the body. Being such a new trend, there really isn't much known about the habit.

It is worth noting that the 127 cases that the FDA is investigating aren't all from recent time. Instead, they date between 2010 and 2019. A particular interest of the FDA is how vaping affects teens, which is something the agency has been coming down on, reports CNN .

The FDA originally announced its investigation into vaping seizures earlier this year. At that time, it only had 35 cases that may connect vaping to seizures. After announcing its plan, the organization received another 92 reports.

Another aspect about vaping that is worth mentioning is the high concentration of nicotine. Too much can cause nicotine poisoning, which has a variety of negative effects. One of the possible issues that it can cause is seizures, CNBC notes.

