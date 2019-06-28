Vanguard Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), which makes up 0.01% of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,767,879 worth of AMG, making it the #332 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMG:
AMG - last trade: $91.41 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2019
|Jay C. Horgen
|President and CFO
|11,000
|$93.19
|$1,025,090
|05/13/2019
|Hugh Cutler
|EVP, Global Distribution
|1,133
|$91.66
|$103,851
