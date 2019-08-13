Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 (VIOO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $140.01, changing hands as high as $140.96 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIOO's low point in its 52 week range is $118.07 per share, with $165.03 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $141.16.
