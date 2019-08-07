Vanguard S&P 500 Value (VOOV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.00, changing hands as low as $107.76 per share. Vanguard S&P 500 Value shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VOOV's low point in its 52 week range is $91.41 per share, with $115.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $108.53.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »