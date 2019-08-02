Vanguard Small-Cap Value Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VBR

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $127.90, changing hands as low as $127.31 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VBR's low point in its 52 week range is $107.565 per share, with $143.516 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $127.09.
