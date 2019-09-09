Vanguard Small-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VBR

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $127.33, changing hands as high as $128.15 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VBR's low point in its 52 week range is $107.565 per share, with $142.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $128.19.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »