Quantcast

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VBR

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $127.33, changing hands as high as $128.15 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Vanguard Small-Cap Value 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VBR's low point in its 52 week range is $107.565 per share, with $142.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $128.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: VBR


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?