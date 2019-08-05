Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.52, changing hands as low as $119.30 per share. Vanguard Russell 2000 shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VTWO's low point in its 52 week range is $101.11 per share, with $139.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $118.98.
