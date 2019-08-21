Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

BCO - last trade: $78.53 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/08/2019 Ronald James Domanico EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $72.39 $217,170 03/11/2019 Douglas A. Pertz President and CEO 10,000 $72.92 $729,250

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,800,749 worth of BCO, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BCO:

IIVI - last trade: $39.01 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/21/2019 Shaker Sadasivam Director 14,250 $34.63 $493,496 05/30/2019 Joseph J. Corasanti Director 3,200 $32.34 $103,479

And II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI), the #169 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,961,129 worth of IIVI, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IIVI is detailed in the table below:

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »