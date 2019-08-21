Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,800,749 worth of BCO, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BCO:
BCO - last trade: $78.53 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/08/2019
|Ronald James Domanico
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$72.39
|$217,170
|03/11/2019
|Douglas A. Pertz
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$72.92
|$729,250
And II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI), the #169 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,961,129 worth of IIVI, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IIVI is detailed in the table below:
IIVI - last trade: $39.01 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/21/2019
|Shaker Sadasivam
|Director
|14,250
|$34.63
|$493,496
|05/30/2019
|Joseph J. Corasanti
|Director
|3,200
|$32.34
|$103,479
