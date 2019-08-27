Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (VONV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.39, changing hands as high as $107.83 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VONV's low point in its 52 week range is $91.10 per share, with $113.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $107.49.
