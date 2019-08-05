Vanguard Mega Cap Value Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MGV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.73, changing hands as low as $77.20 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap Value shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MGV's low point in its 52 week range is $66.84 per share, with $82.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.74.
