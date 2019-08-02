Vanguard is Reopening its Dividend Fund

(New York)

The $36.6 bn Vanguard Dividend Growth fund ( VDIGX ) is finally reopening its doors to new investors. The fund has been closed to new investors for 3 years, but the manager says "After careful analysis of the fund's current cash flows, we're confident that there is ample capacity to reopen the fund". The fund's five-year annual return is 12.1%, besting the Russell 1000 by 1%. The fund's average stock holding has a market cap of $110.6 bn, and its top five holdings are McDonald's, Coca-Cola, American Tower, Medtronic, and Microsoft.

FINSUM : Vanguard funds are enormously popular for a reason, and this is an exceptionally well-performing fund that is finally reopening. Seems like a good buy.