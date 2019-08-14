Vanguard Industrials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VIS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (Symbol: VIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.72, changing hands as low as $137.30 per share. Vanguard Industrials shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIS's low point in its 52 week range is $112.15 per share, with $151.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $137.53.
