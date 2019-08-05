Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.83, changing hands as low as $83.83 per share. Vanguard High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VYM's low point in its 52 week range is $73.18 per share, with $89.47 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $84.63.
