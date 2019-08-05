Vanguard Health Care ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NVRO - last trade: $64.57 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/05/2019 Kevin C. Oboyle Director 1,675 $60.00 $100,500 06/07/2019 Elizabeth H. Weatherman Director 8,183 $61.22 $500,981

Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO), which makes up 0.05% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,203,757 worth of NVRO, making it the #148 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NVRO:

USPH - last trade: $127.70 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/18/2019 Harry S. Chapman Director 950 $105.33 $100,064 03/29/2019 Kathleen A. Gilmartin Director 500 $105.17 $52,585

And U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), the #171 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,144,232 worth of USPH, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USPH is detailed in the table below:

