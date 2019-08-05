Vanguard Health Care ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO), which makes up 0.05% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,203,757 worth of NVRO, making it the #148 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NVRO:
NVRO - last trade: $64.57 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/05/2019
|Kevin C. Oboyle
|Director
|1,675
|$60.00
|$100,500
|06/07/2019
|Elizabeth H. Weatherman
|Director
|8,183
|$61.22
|$500,981
And U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), the #171 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,144,232 worth of USPH, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USPH is detailed in the table below:
USPH - last trade: $127.70 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2019
|Harry S. Chapman
|Director
|950
|$105.33
|$100,064
|03/29/2019
|Kathleen A. Gilmartin
|Director
|500
|$105.17
|$52,585
