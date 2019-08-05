Vanguard Health Care ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.7%

Quantcast

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO), which makes up 0.05% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,203,757 worth of NVRO, making it the #148 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NVRO:

NVRO - last trade: $64.57 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
06/05/2019Kevin C. OboyleDirector1,675$60.00$100,500
06/07/2019Elizabeth H. WeathermanDirector8,183$61.22$500,981

And U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), the #171 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,144,232 worth of USPH, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USPH is detailed in the table below:

USPH - last trade: $127.70 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/18/2019Harry S. ChapmanDirector950$105.33$100,064
03/29/2019Kathleen A. GilmartinDirector500$105.17$52,585

