Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VWO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: VWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.94, changing hands as low as $40.91 per share. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VWO's low point in its 52 week range is $36.35 per share, with $44.19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $40.97.
