Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Valvoline Inc. ( VVV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.11, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVV was $22.11, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.16 and a 30.83% increase over the 52 week low of $16.90.

VVV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD ). VVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports VVV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to VVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VVV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF ( EQAL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQAL with an decrease of -5.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VVV at 0.29%.