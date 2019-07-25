Value Line, Inc. (VALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Value Line, Inc. ( VALU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VALU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.18, the dividend yield is 3.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VALU was $25.18, representing a -17.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.64 and a 47.08% increase over the 52 week low of $17.12.

VALU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). VALU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06.

