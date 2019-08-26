Quantcast

Value Investing As Trade War Tensions Escalate

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Friday's huge sell off happened due to more trade war concerns. China and Trump again exchange tariff threats that will go into effect this Fall. These concerns have taken the indexes even lower and have left investors wondering where to invest their money. Danny goes over the current status of the paper trader portfolios where he touches on Disney DIS and the recent struggles after the earnings report and whether it's a stock that will stay in the portfolio. Later, we get the inside scoop from Tracey Ryniec on what it means to be a true value investor. We touch on everything from individual metrics to figuring out the best screener to find value stocks. To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions.

