Valmont Industries (VMI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $126.70, changing hands as low as $126.69 per share. Valmont Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VMI's low point in its 52 week range is $103.01 per share, with $157.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $126.96.
