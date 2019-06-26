Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Valmont Industries, Inc. ( VMI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that VMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.38, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMI was $119.38, representing a -24.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $157.15 and a 15.89% increase over the 52 week low of $103.01.

VMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). VMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12. Zacks Investment Research reports VMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.7%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.