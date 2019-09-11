Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Valley National Bancorp ( VLY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that VLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.97, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VLY was $10.97, representing a -10.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.25 and a 30.29% increase over the 52 week low of $8.42.

VLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). VLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports VLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.05%, compared to an industry average of %.

