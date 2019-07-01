Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/1/2019

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig . This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

AUTOHOME INC (ADR) ( ATHM ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Autohome Inc. is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People's Republic of China ( PRC ). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. These services are offered to automakers and dealers, and advertising agencies that represent automakers and dealers in the automobile industry. The Company's autohome.com.cn targets automobile consumers with a focus on new automobiles. The Company's professionally produced content is created by editorial team and includes automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips. Its database also includes new and used automobile listings and promotional information. Its dealer subscription services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC ( LDOS ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 89% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a global science and technology company. The Company provides technology and engineering services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Its segments include National Security Solutions ( NSS ), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), Health and Infrastructure (HIS), and Corporate and Other. The NSS segment provides a portfolio of national security solutions and systems. The IS&GS segment focuses on providing information technology, management and engineering services to civil, defense and intelligence agencies of the United States government. HIS segment serves customers, including the United States federal government, state and local governmental agencies, foreign governments, healthcare providers and commercial enterprises. Its infrastructure business is focused on integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Corporate and Other segment includes the operations of various corporate activities.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. ( BR ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company's segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment. The Company offers a middle- and back-office securities processing platform for North American and global broker-dealers. Its services include investor and customer communications, securities processing, and data and analytics solutions. The Company delivers a range of solutions that helps its clients serve their retail and institutional customers across the entire investment lifecycle, including pre-trade, trade, and post-trade processing functionality.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

COPART, INC. (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Copart, Inc. (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International. The Company provides vehicle sellers with a range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the Internet through its virtual bidding third generation Internet auction-style sales technology (VB3). The Company's service offerings include Online Seller Access, Salvage Estimation Services, Estimating Services, End-Of-Life Vehicle Processing, Virtual Insured Exchange (VIX), Transportation Services, Vehicle Inspection Stations, On-Demand Reporting, Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) Processing, Flexible Vehicle Processing Programs, Buy It Now, Member Network, Sales Process, Copart Dealer Services, CashForCars.com and U-Pull-It.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR) (SIMO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION is a provider of negative-AND (NAND) flash controllers for Solid State Drives (SSDs) and other solid state storage devices. The Company is mainly engaged in the design, development and sale of low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage market. The Company is mainly engaged in the development of NAND flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices, as well as specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices. In the mobile storage market, the Company's products are controllers used in SSDs, Embedded Multimedia Cards (eMMCs) and other embedded storage products, as well as flash memory cards, universal serial bus (USB) flash drives and other expandable storage products. The Company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and other devices.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Martin Zweig has returned 452.21% vs. 195.92% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Martin Zweig : During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

