Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 9/1/2019

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher . This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC ( ACLS ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. The Company offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. The Company's Purion XE high energy system combines its radio frequency ( RF ) Linac high energy, spot beam technology with the Purion platform. The Company also offers the Purion M medium current system. The Company's Purion M systems also offer differentiation for specialty applications, such as hot silicon carbide. The Company's Purion H high current system is extendable into ultra-low energy applications to satisfy future process requirements, including leakage current performance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ADTRAN, INC. ( ADTN ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTRAN) is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company's solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. Network Solutions includes software and hardware products that enable CSPs and enterprise customers to realize a fully connected world. It provides a full-range of network implementation, maintenance and managed services. Its solutions include Access & Aggregation, Customer Devices, and Traditional & Other Products. Its Access & Aggregation solutions are used by communications service providers (CSPs) to connect their network infrastructure to their subscribers. The portfolio of ADTRAN solutions within Access & Aggregation category includes a range of modular or fixed physical form factors designed to deliver the technology and economic fit based on the target subscriber density and environmental conditions.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC ( ARLO ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arlo Technologies, Inc. is engaged in combining the intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with a variety of smart connected devices. Its cloud-based platform creates end-to-end connected lifestyle solutions that provide users visibility, insight to help protect and connect with the people and things that matter to them. It enables users to monitor their environments and engage in real-time with their families and businesses from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection. The Company's products include Arlo Security Camera, Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, Arlo Pro, Arlo Go, Arlo Baby, Arlo Pro 2, and Arlo Security Light. Its Arlo Security Camera is a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera. Its Arlo Go is a long term evolution (LTE)-enabled wire-free camera and provides mobile monitoring supported by various networks in key markets around the world. Arlo Baby features air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and night vision.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CANON INC (ADR) ( CAJ ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canon Inc. is mainly engaged in the development, production, sale of office equipment, imaging systems, medical systems, industrial equipment and the provision of related services. The Company operates in four business segments. The Office segment provides office multifunction machines, laser multifunction machines, laser printers, digital continuous slip printers, digital cut sheet planters, wide format printers, and document solutions. The Imaging System segment's products include lens-interchangeable digital cameras, compact digital cameras, digital video cameras, digital cinema cameras and others. The Industrial Equipment and Others segment provides semiconductor exposure devices, FPD exposure devices, vacuum thin film forming devices, organic EL display manufacturing devices, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals and others. The Medical System segment provides digital radiography, X-ray diagnostic equipment, ultrasound diagnostic equipment and others.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP. (CMTL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies. Its Commercial Solutions segment provides satellite communications (such as satellite earth station modems and traveling wave tube amplifiers), public safety systems (such as next generation 911 technologies) and enterprise application technologies (such as messaging and trusted location-based technologies). The Government Solutions segment includes command and control technologies, troposcatter technologies, and radio frequency power and switching technologies. It serves system and network suppliers in the global satellite, defense, broadcast and aerospace industries, and the United States federal government, among others.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 322.10% vs. 194.39% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher : The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

