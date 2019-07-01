Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 7/1/2019

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski . This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

PHOTRONICS, INC. ( PLAB ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States. Photomasks are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs), and a range of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The Company offers reticle and photomask maintenance, including pellicle replacement, mask cleaning and re-certification, at all its sites across the world. Its products include Mature Binary, Advanced Binary Reticles, Phase Shift Masks-Embedded Attenuated Phase Shift Masks (EAPSM), Other Advanced Products and Large Area Masks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. ( AMKR ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amkor Technology, Inc. is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company's packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip specific requirements, including the type of interconnect technology; size, thickness and electrical, and mechanical and thermal performance. It provides packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer backgrind, package design, packaging, system-level, and final test and drop shipment services. The Company provides its services to integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies and contract foundries. IDMs design, manufacture, package and test semiconductors in their own facilities. The Company offers a range of advanced and mainstream packaging and test services. The Company's mainstream packages include leadframe packages, substrate-based wirebond packages and micro-electro-mechanical systems packages.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC. ( BHE ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. It offers integrated design and manufacturing services. Its operations consist of over three principal areas: manufacturing and assembly operations, including printed circuit boards assemblies and subsystem assembly, box build and systems integration; precision technology manufacturing, which include precision machining, metal joining, assembly and functional testing, and specialized engineering services, and specialized engineering services, such as product design, printed circuit board layout, prototyping, automation and test development.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

BITAUTO HLDG LTD (ADR) ( BITA ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China's automotive industry. The Company's bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates through three segments: advertising business, EP platform business and digital marketing solutions business. The advertising business offers a range of advertising services mainly to automakers through its Websites, as well as mobile applications. The EP platform business provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile customers in China. The digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AU OPTRONICS CORP (ADR) ( AUO ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels. Its panels are primarily used in televisions, monitors, mobile personal computers (PCs), mobile devices and commercial and other applications (such as displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals and pachinko machines). Through Solar business segment, the Company is capable of manufacturing upstream and midstream products, such as ingots, solar wafers and solar cells. Through the Company's subsidiaries AUO Crystal Corp. and M.Setek Co., Ltd. (M.Setek), it mainly focuses on research, production and sales of solar materials, such as ingots and solar wafers.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joseph Piotroski has returned 145.17% vs. 156.94% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joseph Piotroski : Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here