Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 7/1/2019

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman . This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BT GROUP PLC (ADR) ( BT ) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 84% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as various communications services ranging from phone and broadband to managed networked information technology ( IT ) solutions and cyber security protection. The Company operates in four segments: Global Services, Enterprise, Consumer and Openreach. Its Global Services is engaged in providing managed networked IT services. Its Enterprise provides communications and IT services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI). The Consumer segment is a provider of fixed-voice and broadband services in the United Kingdom. Openreach provides services, such as copper and fiber connections between its exchanges, and homes and businesses.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. ( MU ) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Micron Technology, Inc. is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company's portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC ( STX ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company's principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers. Its storage technology portfolio also includes storage subsystems and high performance computing solutions. Its products are designed for applications in enterprise servers and storage systems, client compute applications and client non-compute applications. It designs, fabricates and assembles various components found in its disk drives, including read/write heads and recording media. Its design and manufacturing operations are based on technology platforms that are used to produce various disk drive products that serve multiple data storage applications and markets.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

KEMET CORPORATION ( KEM ) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic, and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators (MSA). The Company offers multilayer ceramic, tantalum, film and aluminum (solid and electrolytic) capacitors, and electro-magnetic compatible (EMC) devices, sensors and actuators. The Company's product offerings include surface mount, which are attached directly to the circuit board; leaded capacitors, which are attached to the circuit board using lead wires, and chassis-mount and other pin-through-hole board-mount capacitors, which utilize attachment methods, such as screw terminal and snap-in. The Company sells its products to a range of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including computer, communications, automotive, military, consumer, industrial and aerospace industries.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

ARISTA NETWORKS INC (ANET) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arista Networks, Inc. is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software. The Company's cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and its Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The programmability of EOS has allowed it to create a set of software applications that address the requirements of cloud networking, including workflow automation, network visibility and analytics, and has also allowed it to integrate with a range of third-party applications for virtualization, management, automation, orchestration and network services. EOS supports cloud and virtualization solutions, including VMware NSX, Microsoft System Center and other cloud management frameworks.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 102.83% vs. 195.92% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman : Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

