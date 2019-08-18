Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 8/18/2019

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski . This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. ( LCI ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As of June 30, 2016, the Company's products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules. The Company has additional products under development, which are orally administered solid oral-dosage products (tablet/capsule) or oral solutions, nasal, topicals or parentarels, as well as other dosage forms.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

MEDNAX INC ( MD ) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MEDNAX, Inc. is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of November 26, 2018, the Company's national network consisted of over 4,225 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 1,390 affiliated physicians providing anesthesia care to patients in connection with surgical and other procedures, as well as pain management. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 270 affiliated physicians providing maternal-fetal and obstetrical medical care to expectant mothers experiencing complicated pregnancies primarily in areas where its affiliated neonatal physicians practice.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

MYLAN NV ( MYL ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic, brand name and over-the-counter (OTC) products in a range of dosage forms and therapeutic categories. It operates through three segments on a geographic basis, North America, Europe and Rest of World. The Company's Cold-EEZE family of brands includes OTC cold remedies sold as lozenges, gummies, oral sprays, caplets, QuickMelts and oral liquid dose forms in the United States. The North America segment primarily develops, manufactures, sells and distributes pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized and cream or ointment form. The Europe segment sells pharmaceuticals under their International Nonproprietary Name ( INN ), such as active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), in certain European countries. The Rest of World segment is primarily made up of its operations in India, Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ( AMAG ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company's segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse. It is engaged in the development of Digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. Makena is a drug indicated to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby having a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP. (GTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company's segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors. The Life Insurance segment offers life and accident and health insurance coverage, and annuity products. The premiums for this segment are mainly subscribed through an internal sales force and a network of independent brokers and agents. The insurance products of Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial package, commercial auto, and personal package. The premiums for this segment are originated through a network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joseph Piotroski has returned 113.30% vs. 152.30% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joseph Piotroski : Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here